How to Get Sonic Frontiers Monster Hunter DLC

For fans of Sonic the Hedgehog and Monster Hunter, this collaborative DLC for Sonic Frontiers is something that feels like a dream come true. Being able to explore the large Open Zones in the most recent Sonic adventure while decked out in a set of Rathalos armor looks incredible, it’s also coming at no cost.

But, with gamers getting their hands on this new title, they may be wondering where this new cosmetic DLC may be hiding. No matter how fast you choose to go through this lengthy adventure, it seems that it’s nowhere to be found just yet. Let’s tie up our SOAP shoes and get out into the world to hunt down our answer.

Where Is The Monster Hunter DLC For Sonic Frontiers?

There is a simple reason why players aren’t having any luck finding this DLC in the shop: it’s currently not available. As one of the first pre-release DLC packs coming to the game, the Monster Hunter DLC will be available on all platforms starting on November 14 at 5:00pm PST.

Time to get cooking!@monsterhunter DLC is coming to Sonic Frontiers November 14th, at 5pm PST – for free! pic.twitter.com/4OV4Z4LbPB — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) October 11, 2022

With this specific DLC pack, players will be able to claim the following items to use in Sonic Frontiers:

Two Pairs of Rathalos Armor

BBQ Spit

BBQ Spit Mini-Game for In-Game Boosts

However, this isn’t even the first time that the two have crossed paths. Gamers have been able to experience the blue blur in the world of Monster Hunter: Rise for almost a year. With a costume and the ability to mimic his speedy nature, this armor set allowed gamers to represent their favorite mascot with style and grace. With this collaboration launching on November 26, 2021, the excitement has had plenty of time to fester for players.

Once this DLC has become available, gamers will just need to visit the shop for their preferred system and download it for free. After it has launched, you’ll be able to equip it in-game and utilize its unique style to your personal preference. With the sheer number of bosses in this title, wearing a set of powerful armor before facing off against Squid or Asura may make a difference.

Sonic Frontiers is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022