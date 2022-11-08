Sonic Frontiers M 007 Puzzle Solution

The M-007 Challenge is easier than you think in Sonic Frontiers.

Sonic Frontiers changes up the Sonic formula just a touch this time around by adding an open world with other stat-building elements and puzzles. Taking cues from similar platforming contemporaries like Super Mario Odyssey and Breath of the Wild, the world opens up as you complete challenges dependent on your mastery of Sonic’s in-game abilities. One such set of challenges is the M 00 puzzles which show up around the world of Sonic Frontiers, and they can vary from obvious solutions to genuine gameplay challenges, with 007 being slightly cryptic, but the solution is simple.

Sonic Frontiers M-007 Challenge: It’s Easier Than You Think

When you get to the challenge location, hop inside the wheel device and start running, it’s essentially a hamster wheel. This will act as a generator like The Flash’s Treadmill and all you’ll have to do is hit the boost button (R2/ZR/RT) while continuing to run on the track inside until the meter fills up. That’s all you need to do to complete this puzzle. Doing this unlocks more of the Kronos Island map.

Where to Find M-007 Puzzle on Kronos Island

M-007 is reasonably easy to find in Sonic Frontiers, northwest of 1-3 just near the beginning area of the game. You’ll be able to reach this point marked on the map fairly easily as it’s not far away, and if you’ve exposed earlier portions of the area, you’ll notice a red emerald icon on the map just southeast of it, and it’s one of the easiest challenges in the game. M-010 is an identical challenge as well, just to the west of 007. These challenges work as a great way to refine your understanding of the game’s mechanics, and can sometimes be quite thrilling to complete.

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022