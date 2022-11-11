Sonic Frontiers: M-015 Puzzle Solution

As you’re making your way toward the northernmost part of Kronos Island, these puzzles to unlock more of the map are becoming less straightforward. That red question mark and the icon beneath it should give you an idea of what to do. In any case, this is the solution to M-015 in Sonic Frontiers.

M-015 Solution in Sonic Frontiers

The icon below the challenge symbol is a star and a crescent moon under it. This indicates that this challenge can only be completed when it’s nighttime. What may be a bit of a time waster is that you have to actually wait until it becomes night in your game. There is no mechanic that allows you to change the time.

If you’re in broad daylight and approach this one, come back to it after clearing out more objectives. Once it is, come back.

Now that you’re here at night, this small pillar of light appears in the area. What you need to do is perform a Cyloop. After circling this pillar of light with the ability, another one appears. Follow the lights as you perform each Cyloop. You should perform it on five different areas in which they pop up.

Two pillars are on the original platform you started this on. The next two are on the platform to the left or the west. The last one is on top of that abandoned Eggman ship, encircled by the rings.

Upon completing this challenge, you now have more of the upper part of Kronos Island cleared. This will help you eventually unlock the whole map and even get fast travel when you just want to skip the enemies and everything else in between. It includes the fishing spot for this location as well.

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022