Sonic Frontiers: M-047 Puzzle Solution

Now that you’re getting into the heart of Ares Island, some puzzles are mixing it up for you. Ranging from some Cylooping and wall-running, this one is going to have you test your accuracy. Here’s how to beat the M-047 challenge puzzle in Sonic Frontiers.

M-047 Solution in Sonic Frontiers

To bring this up, perform a Cyloop on the mechanism on the ground. It’ll activate the minigame to complete. There are two blue rings and a ball you can attack. What you have to do here is throw that ball into both rings before the timer runs out. Luckily, the position of the ball resets after each attempt at throwing it into the rings.

This can easily be done by applying simple geometry. The ball moves according to how much speed and force it was hit from. Hitting it from the bottom with a homing attack will make it go up. Attacking it from above will spike it toward the ground. Since both rings are somewhat aligned with the height of the ball, you want to hit it in the middle while taking upper and lower angles into consideration.

M-047 provides a good basis for later challenges where you’d have to perform this again, but with rings in different heights and distances. It’s also quite fun to test physics in the game by performing different moves. Just know that a homing dash won’t always work because it’ll just lock you on and carry the momentum from where you originally targeted the ball from.

Completing this challenge will grant you fast grinding access between challenges M-043 and M-046 which can save you the headache of having to traverse backward through boost platforms. If you’re at this point, you still may not have gotten fast travel yet, so the traveling rails will work wonders.

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022