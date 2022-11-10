Sonic Frontiers ‘The Best Defense’ Guide: How to Defeat the Towers in 60 Seconds

While on Aries Island, you’re going to eventually come across this quest to move on and obtain the light blue Chaos Emerald. The quest in question is The Best Defense, and it’s definitely causing some trouble for players in Sonic Frontiers. Here are some tips to help you defeat the four Towers in 60 seconds or less.

How to Beat ‘The Best Defense’ Quest in Sonic Frontiers

You may recognize these Guardian enemies in previous encounters, so you think everything is fine. However, now that you have to defeat FOUR of these in a minute might seem daunting. Relax, these aren’t the usual ones you fought. In fact, these are like mini Towers with a much simpler moveset.

The gimmick of this battle is to reach the top of each tower, beat them up until their health bars hit 0, and move on to the next. It is easier said than done, but this is a pattern to look out for. Once a Tower performs a ground slam, sending spikes out on the floor like a wave, that is your chance to move in.

Jump over the oncoming spikes and perform a wall run on one Tower. Reach the top and start going to town on it. You should have more than enough time to perform a series of attacks until a Tower goes down. Besides, if you only have three chances to get hit before losing the mission, this shouldn’t take too long.

What also works very well is to have the Sonic Boom ability. It’s unlocked fairly early into the game but is an extremely strong ranged attack that keeps you suspended in the air for a lot of time. You can essentially run up on one Tower and finish it off with a Sonic Boom. With how far up you are in the air, you can easily lock onto another and skip the wall-running process entirely!

With all four Guardian Towers down, snag that Emerald and get that much closer to defeating the Titan of Aries Island.

