Sonic Frontiers Voice Actors: Full Cast for the Game

In every Sonic game that isn’t in the 16-bit era, there’s voice acting. The Blue Blur and his friends have really grown on many of us over the years. They have their own people voicing them, adding more life and personality. With that said, these are all the voice actors for the characters in Sonic Frontiers.

All English Voice Actors in Sonic Frontiers

Many of these people have reprised their roles as some of the most iconic characters in the series. This might be a spoiler for people who are expecting to know who is in the game and who won’t, so tread carefully. They are as follows:

Roger Craig Smith – Sonic the Hedgehog

– Sonic the Hedgehog Colleen O’Shaughnessey – Miles ‘Tails’ Prower

– Miles ‘Tails’ Prower Dave B. Mitchell – Knuckles the Echidna

– Knuckles the Echidna Cindy Robinson – Amy Rose

– Amy Rose Mike Pollock – Dr. Eggman

– Dr. Eggman Ryan Bartley – Sage

– Sage Kyle Hebert – Big the Cat

What might throw a lot of people off while hearing the dialogue is how different everyone’s voices are starting to sound. They all sound deeper, more mature, and just something different than what we’re used to. Whatever the intention may be, it’ll come as a shock to people at first.

We can only speculate if the voices are to convey a more natural tone for each character. This means that they’ll sound less over-the-top which does amplify the often corny nature of the plots of these games. It also could signify a sense of maturity with the characters, despite any of them ever aging.

Since Frontiers is told in a much more mature tone compared to previous entries in the franchise, this could set a precedent moving forward. While there will always be that underlying upbeat nature of the Blue Blur and his friends, it could make the stakes that much higher.

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022