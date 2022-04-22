Sonic Speed Simulator: How to Unlock Pets and Trails

Sonic Speed Simulator, the all-new game from Sega that was released on Roblox, has taken the Roblox site by storm with an average player base of around 90,000 concurrent players and a 94% approval rate on the game’s site online. Sonic Speed Simulator currently has 216,000 upvotes with over 360,000 favorites and over 31 million visits since it was put onto the site during its beta phase on March 9, 2022. For gamers who are unsure of how to unlock friendly pets to help you level up or fun new trails to leave your friends and rivals in the dust, we will show you how to unlock both. Here is how to unlock pets and trails in Sonic Speed Simulator on Roblox.

How to Unlock Pets and Trails in Sonic Speed Simulator

To unlock pets and trails in Sonic Speed Simulator, players will need to find lots of rings. Rings are the cornerstone to purchasing most things in Sonic Speed Simulator. You can find rings all over any of the maps you visit in the game on Roblox.

How to Unlock Pets in Sonic Speed Simulator

Unlocking pets is a relatively simple process. Just head to any of the vending machines strewn all over any of the maps currently in the game. Once there, spend your rings for a chance to get a pet. Pets in Sonic Speed Simulator are called Chaos (pronounced chows).

Chaos earn you increased XP and rings earned from running all over the map. The better your Chao’s rank, the more rings and XP you will earn.

How to Unlock Trails in Sonic Speed Simulator

To get trails in Sonic Speed Simulator on Roblox, do the same thing as you did to get Chaos. Go to any vending machine on any map in the game and use your rings to purchase what is inside.

You have varying chances to get different things in vending machines. So, to get the certain Chao or Trail that you want, you may need to re-spin the vending machine to get what you want.

Chaos and Trails also need to be evolved to get you the maximum amount of rings and XP you want to rank up. This means hitting the vending machines a lot during your time with Sonic Speed Simulator. Complete Obbys and make your rounds around the Green Hill Zone to get as many rings as possible.

To go Sonic-fast with your favorite blue hedgehog, be sure to check out our article on how to unlock Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles in Sonic Speed Simulator.

Sonic Speed Simulator is on Roblox, which is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android.