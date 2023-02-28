Image: Endnight Games

Here are the full details for the Sons of the Forest Hotfix 2: Full Patch Notes (Feb 28). While Sons of the Forest may be early access, the developers have been busy releasing hotfixes based on feedback from you and other players. These hotfixes bring added features and bug fixes that folks like you have told the developers are most important to your gameplay experience.

So far, there have been two hotfixes by the developers since the game was released on February 23, 2023. Hotfix 1 brought various bug fixes to help address stuttering and lag issues. This time, Hotfix 2 brings quality-of-life changes to make your experience m so you can enjoy the game. Here is everything you need to know about Hotfix 2 for Sons of the Forest.

Sons of the Forest Hotfix 2 Full Patch Notes

The hotkey system for those who use a keyboard and mouse to play Sons of the Forest is the most useful feature added to Sons of the Forest with Hotfix 2. This allows you to equip, swap, and use your most common items to survive the cannibal-infested island. Here is everything that was released with Hotfix 2:

Related: How to Revive Kelvin in Sons of the Forest

Added hotkey system for keyboard/mouse. Assign hotkeys in inventory by pressing numerical keys 0 through 9 on hovered items in inventory.

Added hint for hotkeys to loading screen

Improved cutscene skip prompt; will now appear briefly at the start or show when standard skip keys are pressed (ESC, space, etc…)

Added heavy attack tutorial to loading hints

‘Back’ (default Esc will close the Tutorial book, the Construction book, and Grab bag interactions

Make sure you post any bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub so the developers are aware of any issues you run into.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023