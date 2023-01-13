Soulstone Survivors Tier List – All Soulstone Survivors Characters, Ranked

Image: Game Smithing Limited

Soulstone Survivors is an action roguelite RPG from Game Smithing Limited. It lets you play as different characters in fast-paced battles inside labyrinths filled with monsters and other dangers. It’s like the Diablo series of games, but more colorful and vibrant in design.

If you’re new to the game and are looking for a tier list that could help you choose the best characters, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve assembled such a tier list grouping characters together according to their overall power.

Soulstone Survivors Tier List

Our Soulstone Survivors Tier list is ranked based on their abilities, power, and strengths. You should aim to include those from the higher tiers in your party as soon as you can, then level them up and give them better gear whenever possible.

S Tier

S-Tier characters are the best in the game, and should be added to your party when they become available. They are strong and are great assets to your party wherever you may go. Their skills will be of much use to you late in the game.

Assassin

Pyromancer

Elementalist

A Tier

A-Tier characters are the second-best option if S-Tier characters aren’t available yet. They are great at filling gaps in your party, making sure that its weaknesses will not be exploited. They deal decent damage and are strong additions to your team.

Arcane Weaver

Barbarian

Paladin

B Tier

B-Tier characters excel early in the game but should be replaced with those from higher tiers when possible. They are decent, but their strengths eventually fade as the game progresses. Use them while A- and S-Tier characters aren’t available yet.

Legionnaire

Hound Master

Spellblade

Necromancer

C Tier

Like B-Tier characters, those in C-Tier are also good early in the game, but they do not possess enough power to face all situations and game modes. These should be replaced with higher-tiered characters when possible. Don’t worry if they’re the only ones you have at the start, however—that’s just how it is.

Sentinel

Death Knight

Beastmaster

D Tier

Those in the lowest tier should be avoided as much as possible unless you have no other choice (like there are no other characters to choose from). They’re weak, and cannot be expected to contribute to the party’s offense and defense.

Chaoswalker

All that said, the most important thing in the game is to level your characters up and get the best gear for your characters. You will need to improve in these aspects as well so that you can face the later parts of the game easily.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023