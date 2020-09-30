Spellbreak Update 1.1 patch notes are finally up, and the update is live on all platforms. There’s no new content here, not yet. Instead, the developers at Proletariat wanted to clean up many of the existing issues and bugs that have caused players countless headaches, such as the black screen on Nintendo Switch, and auto-aim on PC that was essentially acting as a free aimbot thanks to an error that made it more effective the higher your framerate.

Spellbreak’s roadmap can be found here, so those wondering what comes after Spellbreak Update 1.1 should give it a gander (Clash, the 9v9 team-deathmatch mode, remains on the schedule as a “mid-term” goal, as are the story-focused “Chapters” and the Halloween event). Below you’ll find the Spellbreak Update 1.1 patch notes in their entirety: remember, this update was predominately bug fixes and adjustments.

Spellbreak Update 1.1 Patch Notes

Gameplay

Lighting Bolt’s recovery animation can now be interrupted by casting a sorcery. Ooh, responsive!

Fix an edge case where reviving or exiling someone could be canceled in order to cast spells faster.

Fixed an issue that caused projectiles to sometimes not register damage even though they hit.

Fixed a netcode issue that resulted in other characters appearing to stutter/jitter or otherwise not to update at full framerate. Note this also caused “weird” aiming offsets that were reported where it felt like your aim was off. Due to this, your muscle memory with different spells may be affected!



Aim Assist

Smoothed out difference in aim assist strength between different framerates. This results in more consistent behavior for all players and eliminates advantages that came from very high framerate.

Fixed an exploit where aim assist could be much stronger than intended under certain combinations of distance to target and input sensitivity. This meant it was possible for players under certain circumstances to make their spells incredibly easy to hit. This was mostly clearly seen with the Lightning Gauntlet on PC.

Adjusted aim assist values for various console platforms.

Aim assist now decreases over distance.

Default Look Deadzone setting on Switch is now 0%. This is generally what you want, because deadzones are handled by the OS itself.



Miscellaneous

Enabled some extra anti-cheat mechanisms.

Game mode now automatically swaps to squad after completing the tutorial.

When a player accepts a party invitation while already in a match, they’ll get a UI notification and they can choose to immediately join the lobby.

Windows Fixes

Fixed a bug that would cause some players to hang on the initial title screen.

Fixed graphics settings getting reset to Ultra in some cases, despite the game reporting other values.

Fixed a bug that would occasionally cause very long loading times when entering a match.

Fixed an issue where the mouse would not come back into focus if the player was using both a controller and mouse to navigate menus.

Nintendo Switch

Fixed cases where players would sometimes get stuck with a black screen during a match.

Addressed an issue where players couldn’t load into a lobby with enough time to properly select their drop portal.

Switch Pro and third-party controllers no longer send multiple inputs for a single button press.

Fixed a bug causing players to sometimes be unable to see disrupted player’s orbs.

PlayStation 4

Fixed issue where lowest-ping matchmaking region was sometimes not correctly identified.

Fixed a crash due to changing languages in the pre-match lobby.

Fixed a black screen caused by waking the console up after idling for an hour in rest mode.

Xbox One

If an Xbox One player has crossplay disabled in their system settings, Spellbreak will now properly block all interaction with players on other platforms.

Recent players in Spellbreak now populate the recent players list tied to your Xbox Live account.

Players set to “Friendly only” in their communication settings will no longer have voice chat blocked for their Spellbreak friends.

“Ready” button no longer greys out when joining a party through the Xbox shell.

Fixed a crash caused by returning to the game after pressing the Home button mid-match.

All Platforms