The Black Market in Spelunky 2 is a hidden area that contains numerous types of vendors with various goods for sale that can make your journey easier if you have the cash. To get to the Black Market in Spelunky 2 you’ll need to jump through some hoops, collect certain items, and then search for a hidden door. In this guide, we’ll explain exactly how to get to the Black Market in Spelunky 2.

How to get to the Black Market in Spelunky 2

There are some very specific steps that you need to take to get to the Black Market in Spelunky 2. First you need to get the Udjat Eye. This can be found in the Caves level, and to get it, you must find the golden key and then use it in the hidden treasure chest. Unlocking this chest will give you the Udjat Eye. The eye will allow you to see all of the jewels and items hidden in the world, but it’s also got another secret.

The Udjat Eye will blink when it’s near the Black Market. However, it won’t be blinking until you get to the Jungle area in the game. Once you have the eye you will need to make it through the Caves area. Once you’ve either defeated or escaped the giant Quillback (the big guy who rolls around), you’ll want to head to the exit on the bottom left of 1-4.

Once in the Jungle you’ll want to keep your eyes and ears open for the Eye to start blinking and making a chirping sound. Once on the level with the Black Market you will see and hear the eye. At that point you will simply need to head in the direction that makes the eye blink and chirp more quickly. The closer you get to the door of the Black Market the faster the noise and eye will blink. Once you see the eye blinking relatively quickly, if you don’t physically see a door in the area, use a bomb… the door to the black market is likely behind some rocks or other part of the level.

Once inside the Black Market you are free to visit vendors and purchase any items that you want. But beware, the Black Market is not a safe zone.