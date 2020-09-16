Spelunky 2 Steam Release Date – When is Spelunky 2 Coming to PC?

When is Spelunky 2 coming to Steam? The game is out now on PlayStation 4, but a PC version of Spelunky 2 is coming very soon. The game was initially planned to hit PC and PS4 at the same time, but some bugs need to be fixed before the game is ready for a Steam release. Thankfully, the delay is very short, but you’ll still have to wait a while before you can play Spelunky 2 on PC. Here’s everything we know about the PC release of Spelunky 2 on Steam.

Spelunky 2 PC Steam Release Date

Spelunky 2 will be released on PC via Steam on September 29. While the game is available now on PS4, additional time was needed to fix some issues with the game on PC. According to Spelunky creator Derek Yu, the team is “taking the extra time to make sure that Spelunky 2 runs well on PC.” Online multiplayer is the primary thing being worked on, but Yu has stated that the team is busy testing other things as well.

The PS4 version of the game launched on September 15, so the PC version of the game is only delayed by two weeks. It will be priced at $19.99 when it launches, which is the same price as the console version. Currently, there is no way to pre-order the game on Steam. This was the same with the PS4 version of the game, so it’s likely that you won’t be able to purchase the PC version of Spelunky 2 on Steam until it releases on September 29. In the meantime, you can add it to your wishlist.

In our Spelunky 2 review, we called the game “the perfect sequel for fans who have been playing this game for over a decade.” The wait for a game like this can be tough, but it will be more than worth it. Both returning fans and newcomers alike will have a lot of secrets to discover on September 29.