Spider-Man: Miles Morales has a suit based on Miles’ appearance in Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, and it pays homage to the movie in several interesting ways. The framerate for Miles’ character model is slowed in order to match the visual style of the film, and comic book effects are added to combat to copy the movie’s aesthetics. It’s one of the coolest suits in the game, but it’s also one of the last suits you unlock in the game. You likely won’t be able to get the suit until halfway through the Miles Morales campaign, but it’s well worth the wait. Here’s how to get the Into the Spiderverse suit in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

How to Get the Spiderverse Suit in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Spiderverse suit is unlocked upon reaching level 13. Once unlocked, you can purchase it with 18 Activity Tokens and 4 Tech Parts. If you’re short on Activity Tokens and Tech Parts, you can get more by completing missions from the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man app and finding hidden Underground Caches throughout the city.

The Into the Spiderverse suit includes the Vibe the Verse suit mod, which drops the framerate on Miles’ character model to mimic the look of the film. It also adds comic book effects when you hit enemies during combat, making the game look like a comic book come to life with “Pow!” and “Thwack!” effects popping up in fights. Like the other suit mods in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, you can equip the Vibe the Verse suit mod with any other suit in the game if you like the effect but wish you could use it with a different suit. You can pair it with the Animated Suit if you still want to preserve the animated style with a different look, or you can use it with any of Miles’ other realistic suits if you so choose.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now for PS4 and PS5. The game includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered if you get the Ultimate Edition of the game.

- This article was updated on:November 11th, 2020