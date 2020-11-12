Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is not the longest game in the world, but you can replay missions after finishing the game to revisit some of the campaign’s epic moments. If you’re finished with all the side content like random crimes and side quests in the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man app, then you can jump back into any mission and experience old boss fights or other scenarios as you please. You can only do this after you beat the game, though, so don’t expect to replay missions before seeing the credits. Here’s how to replay missions in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

How to Replay Missions in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

To replay missions in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, head to the Missions tab and select the mission you want to play again. Then, press the X button to start that mission. This will only work if you have finished the story and beaten the game.

There are no benefits to playing missions again, but it is nice to be able to revisit boss fights and other moments from the story without doing a full second playthrough. If you are looking to play through the game again with added benefits, check out New Game Plus. New Game Plus lets you start the game over again from the beginning, only you get to keep all your powers, abilities, and upgrades from your endgame save file. Not only that, but you get a few extra additional upgrades and mods to use to give you an extra edge over your enemies.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on PS4 and PS5. The game includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered if you get the Ultimate Edition on PS5.