Spider-Man: Miles Morales – New Game Plus Details

New Game Plus is a popular feature in most games nowadays, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales is no exception. After finishing the main story, you can jump back to the beginning with all your fancy powers and abilities and run through the game all over again. There’s even an associated trophy for doing so, so trophy hunters will be forced to play through Spider-Man: Miles Morales twice if they want to earn that platinum trophy. Thankfully, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is not an incredibly long game, and having access to all your suit mods and powers will make a second playthrough a breeze.

What Do You Get in Spider-Man: Miles Morales New Game Plus?

You retain all your upgrades and unlocks when you start a New Game Plus playthrough. You also unlock the following abilities that are only accessible on New Game Plus.

Spider-Training Suit

Threat Sensors Visor Mod

Venom Shield Suit Mod

Let’s Go! Combat Skill

Unseen Force Camouflage Skill

Bio-Electric Instincts Venom Skill

Web-Shooter Gadget Upgrade

Holo-Drone Gadget Upgrade

Remote Mines Gadget Upgrade

Gravity Well Gadget Upgrade

To start a New Game Plus playthrough in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, select the load game option at the main menu and press the Square button to create a New Game Plus file. You can only do this once you’ve completed all main story missions and finished the game.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on PS4 and PS5. The game includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered if you get the Ultimate Edition.