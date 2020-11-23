Following exactly one week after update 1.03, Insomniac Games has pushed out another patch for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Update 1.04 appeared without any formal announcement, surprising players with a 1.2GB download upon launching the game. The update exists on both PS4 and PS5, bringing the variants up to version 1.04 and 1.004, respectively.

The typical bug fixes and stability improvements can be found tucked inside the relatively small patch, but there are a couple new additions included that may be appreciated. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales update 1.04.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Update 1.04 Patch Notes

Added option to change the weather after completing the story

Accessibility updates

Added subtitle option for black text with white background

Bug fixes & improvements

Improved stability

Improved performance

Fixed various other bugs

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. If you haven’t joined Miles on his cross-gen adventure, check out our review to find out how it fares.