Game Guides

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Update 1.04 Patch Notes

Oh, the weather outside is... adjustable

November 23rd, 2020 by Joshua Garibay

spider-man-miles-morales-update-104

Following exactly one week after update 1.03, Insomniac Games has pushed out another patch for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Update 1.04 appeared without any formal announcement, surprising players with a 1.2GB download upon launching the game. The update exists on both PS4 and PS5, bringing the variants up to version 1.04 and 1.004, respectively.

The typical bug fixes and stability improvements can be found tucked inside the relatively small patch, but there are a couple new additions included that may be appreciated. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales update 1.04.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Update 1.04 Patch Notes

  • Added option to change the weather after completing the story

Accessibility updates

  • Added subtitle option for black text with white background

Bug fixes & improvements

  • Improved stability
  • Improved performance
  • Fixed various other bugs

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. If you haven’t joined Miles on his cross-gen adventure, check out our review to find out how it fares.

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
PlayStation 5: Everything We Know – PS5 Release Date, Price, Rumors, Unreal Engine 5, and More
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds 2020
Attack of the Fanboy
Fortnite Skins List — All Outfits in Fortnite
Attack of the Fanboy