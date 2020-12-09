A new update has landed in both of the PS4 and PS4 versions of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. This is your run-of-the-mill update, packing in the expected post-release fixes and polish.

All in all, there’s nothing terribly eye-catching with the newest patches, but we certainly aren’t disappointed by Insomniac Games’ continued effort in refining the experience. And it’s an experience that already stood out in its launch form as one of 2020’s strongest games, according to our review.

If you’re still interested in seeing what’s included on each platform, read on for those details.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Update 1.06/1.006 Patch Notes

New Features

Added messaging if player is playing PS4 app on PS5

General Fixes & Polish

Moved “Upgrade to Ultimate Edition” one menu up to the save selection screen (PS5 only)

Fixed issue with selecting “Day” in weather selection

Improved stability

Performance improvements

Various additional fixes

PS5 owners should check out the subsequent 1.007 update, which landed quickly after 1.006, to find about about the new graphics mode contained within the single-bullet changelog.