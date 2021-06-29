Update 1.10 has arrived for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. If you’re on PlayStation 5, then this is update version 1.010.000. Regardless, the changes should be mostly the same across both platforms. This is just a small update, so the download size shouldn’t be too large. Also, don’t expect any major new additions to the game with this patch. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales update 1.10.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Update 1.10 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales update 1.10. Insomniac Games typically releases patch notes shortly after an update is released, so check back soon to see the changes. When official patch notes are released, this article will be updated accordingly.

Although the game released almost a full year ago at this point, Insomniac Games has continued to support both the PS4 and PS5 versions of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in great ways. The previous patch added the previously PS5-exclusive muscle deformation to the last-gen PS4 version, and a patch before that added a Performance RT mode that served as a halfway point between the Fidelity and Performance modes available at launch. They’ve also added a few new suits here and there, which is always appreciated.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on PS4 and PS5. For more details regarding this patch, visit the official Insomniac site.