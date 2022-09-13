Splatoon 3: How to Get a Bigger Locker

Splatoon 3 offers each player a considerable amount of gear and gadgets, so it’s only fitting that they provide ample space to store it in. But when you enter the locker room for the first time, an eager-eyed player may notice that several lockers are slightly larger than the one given at level 4. Luckily, it’s just as easy to increase the size of your locker as it is to receive one in the first place. Read on to see how you can unlock a larger locker size.

How to Earn a Larger Locker in Splatoon 3

The locker that players start with in Splatoon 3 may be a little on the small side, but given you’re frequently jumping into matches and working on leveling up, that can quickly be changed. Following your first locker at level 4, players will receive a locker upgrade at level 15, which allows them to store a lot more gear. Of course, the fastest way to increase your player level is by constantly joining multiplayer matches, so be prepared for a lot of patience and grinding, but it’ll pay off.

Once you’ve hit level 15, entering the locker room will show an exclamation point above your locker which symbolizes a change. You’ll see a noticeable size difference from the previous level upon interacting with your locker. From here, you’ll be able to display more of your items and customize your new space to your heart’s content.

Additionally, reaching player level 15 comes with a handful of alternative perks outside of an increase in locker size. Once you head to Hotlantis to secure the new decor for your larger locker, Harmony will quickly share the news of new items coming to the stock rotation. After all, the freshest player needs the freshest fits. There’s no guarantee what stock Harmony will carry each day, so it’s worth checking out every time you’re near.

Splatoon 3 is now available on Nintendo Switch.