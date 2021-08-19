Update 1.05 has arrived for Splitgate, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes included with this patch. This update is currently rolling out across all platforms and weighs in at roughly 12 GB depending on your platform of choice. This update adds a new mode, fixes a few bugs, and makes server capacity improvements. Splitgate’s open beta has also been extended indefinitely, although more news could come sometime before the end of the month. Here’s everything new with Splitgate update 1.05.

Splitgate Update 1.05 Patch Notes

According to the official Splitgate Twitter page, this update adds three things:

Ranked 2v2s

Server Capacity Improvements

Minor Bug Fixes

The server capacity improvements and bug fixes are not elaborated on, but that’s okay because the new Ranked 2v2 mode is the highlight of this patch. Splitgate has received numerous updates during the open beta period, and the developers have been ramping up server capacity in order to accommodate the insane influx of new players. The game will remain in open beta for the time being as the team continues to make improvements.

1047 Games CEO Ian Proulx said Splitgate will “remain in open beta for the foreseeable future as the small studio continues to scale the popular arena portal shooter that has seen more than 10 million downloads in its first 30 days of open beta.” Splitgate’s concurrent player count skyrocketed from 4,000 to more than 175,000 in just a few weeks of beta, and the game continues to grow and attract more players as time goes on.

Splitgate is teasing an announcement for Gamescom Opening Night Live, which takes place on Wednesday, August 25. Whether that announcement will be a release date for the game’s full launch or just a reveal for new maps and other content remains to be seen, but regardless, Splitgate players have a lot to look forward to.

Splitgate is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.