Update 1.06 has arrived for Splitgate, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update weighs in at 1.6 GB and is currently rolling out across all platforms. Just announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live, this update kicks off Season 0 of Splitgate. This update brings a new map, multiple new modes, an all-new battle pass, and much more. Splitgate has seen a huge influx of players since the open beta began, and the developers have made it clear that this is just the beginning for the game. Here’s everything new with Splitgate update 1.06.

Splitgate Update 1.06 Patch Notes

New Features

Karman Station A reimagining of the original map, Outpost. Karman Station replaces Outpost on our roster of Maps.

Season 0 Battle Pass The Battle Pass has 100 Levels of brand-new items, exclusive to the Pass! Included in the Pass are: New Armors, Weapon Skins, Name Tags, Banners, and a Portal Skin! Season Challenges are fully unlocked with the BP!

Contamination New asymmetrical mode with two teams. The “Contaminated” team starts with Bats only and seeks to frag the “Human” team, who have shotguns. When a Human team member dies, they respawn on the Contaminated team. Game ends when time runs out or if all players are contaminated.

Casual Team Rumble A new casual playlist with various game modes too wacky for normal casual! Game modes include Contamination, Big Head Snipers, Splitball, and more!

Final Kill Cam Feature added by popular demand, you can now see the final kill of the game!

Pistol Rework Balance Changes: Fully Auto, .125 fire rate,15.5 body, 17.5 head



Quality of Life Changes

Aim Assist Slider Some of you requested that you be able to turn off/scale down the Aim Assist for controllers. 100% Aim Assist = what the Aim Assist has been before this update.

Overtime King of the Hill, VIP, and Oddball now has Overtime.

Doing all Daily Challenges now gives a drop.

New Referral Pass 9 Levels with new items! New referrals will only count towards the new referral pass.

Custom Games Browser Added searching and filtering.

You can now shoot portals through the bodies of allies.

Killcam is enabled in all modes now (ex: SWAT). We saw your petition.

Ranks More Elo Divisions have been added. i.e. ELO 3000 =Diamond 1, ELO 3300 = Diamond 4, etc.

Team Switching Custom games option for switching teams during the match.

Pickup zone text visibility improvements.

Updated Hills and DOM points on certain maps.

Hill Mesh updated.

Bug Fixes

Beta BP Bug Fixed You can equip items 11-15 from the Beta Battle Pass in your locker. (Beta Fish is happy)

Footstep audio fixed.

Numerous miscellaneous bug fixes.

More server optimizations.

Splitgate is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.