Star Wars Battlefront 2 had a rocky launch mired with bad microtransactions that was eventually course corrected and has turned into a great game over the years. New content has continued to come out ever since, including brand new skins based on Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, the final part of the long Skywalker saga. These skins are not immediately unlocked for you in the regular game though, so this guide will explain how you can get the new skins for Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren in Star Wars Battlefront 2.

How To Unlock The Rise of Skywalker Skins

Before we get into how you can unlock the new skins from The Rise of Skywalker in game, it is worth mentioning that there is another method you can take that gives you not only their skins, but also everything else in the game so far outside of pre-order bonuses. This is through the new Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition. This can be purchased outright if you don’t own the game or can be done as an upgrade if you already own it as well, which we covered in another guide.

While the Celebration Edition is a great deal considering it unlocks everything, many will will instead elect to unlock these new skins in-game instead. Within the game itself, these can be unlocked in two different ways, with Credits and with Crystals.

Crystals are the game’s form of microtransactions that were once removed, but later brought back to the game. These can only be purchased with real money and each one of the individual skins from The Rise of Skywalker will cost 1,000 Crystals. This is the equivalent of $9.99 in real world currency, or $8.99 with an EA Access subscription, so you’re just better off buying the Celebration Edition outside for less than you can get the three with Crystals unless you absolutely only want one of them and would rather spend $9.99 instead of $24.99

The main point of this guide, however, is how you can unlock the skins in-game without having to pay anything, which is done via Credits. Credits are the main currency in Star Wars Battlefront II, which you will be consistently earning all throughout the game by playing matches, completing missions, and much more.

To get any one of The Rise of Skywalker skins with credits, you will have to fork over 40,000 credits. This may seem like a lot, but you definitely can do it. It will definitely be a grind though, so you will definitely want to go for the specific character skins you really want first over the others.

To actually unlock these skins, start up the game and navigate over to the “Collection” tab on the home menu. Once there, go down to either Rey, Finn, or Kylo Ren and select them. Now scroll down one slot to the “Appearances” option and select it. Now scroll down to the bottom skin, which is the one from The Rise of Skywalker, and press the corresponding button provided to unlock with either Credits or Crystals.