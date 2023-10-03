Starfield Entangled Quest Guide: Can You Save Everyone?

Image: Bethesda / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Some Starfield quests require you to make a decision that can alter the game significantly. One example is during the Entangled quest, where you can choose to save Rafael or everyone else. You may want to leave Rafael to die and save everyone else, considering this means more lives are saved. But is it possible to save everyone, including Rafael? This guide will cover how to save everyone during the Entangled quest in Starfield.

How to Save Everyone During the Entangled Quest in Starfield

The good news is that saving everyone during the Entangled quest in Starfield is possible. The bad news is that it is very time-consuming and confusing. Players can learn all the steps by reading the letter on Rafael’s body in the normal reality. Lucky for you, we have all the steps from Rafael’s note below. Follow these steps to save everyone in the Entangled quest.

Tip: Save your game before attempting this. That way, you can retry if you end up failing.

Read the Probe Calibration Protocol from Rafael’s Body. Reach the Lab Control Computer in the Burnt Reality. Complete Degaussing in Burnt Reality: Disengage and then Engage switches #5 and #7 in Burnt Reality. Complete Degaussing in Normal Reality: Disengage and then Engage switches #2, #4, #5, and #6 in Normal Reality. Set frequency to 40 GHz in Normal Reality (all seven switches must be engaged). Set frequency to 24 GHz in Burnt Reality (all seven switches must be engaged). Activate primary calibration in both realities.

If you follow these steps correctly, Rafael will appear in the normal reality with you and everyone else. Speak to Rafael, and he will be shocked and explain how everyone has been dead to him for months, but things have changed since you saved everyone. Your reward for saving everyone in the Entangled quest is 800 XP and 17,000 credits. You will also receive the rewards for all other outcomes.

If this is deemed to be too challenging for you to complete, it’s okay. It’s not the end of the world. Read the following section to find out your rewards for the other outcomes.

Saving Rafael Rewards

If you save Rafael instead of everyone else, you will be rewarded with 800 XP and 14,800 credits. Additionally, Rafael will reward you with many crafting materials that can come in handy for making weapon and armor mods. You will also have the chance to recruit Rafael later when speaking to him at the Viewport in New Atlantis.

Save Everyone in the Normal Reality Rewards

If you decide to leave Rafael to die and save everyone else in Normal reality, you will be rewarded with 800 XP and 11,800 credits. This option will reward you with the Nishina space helmet and suit, as well.

