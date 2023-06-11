Starfield Traits Explained: Every Confirmed Trait and What They Do

Image: Bethesda

Starfield features the most in-depth character creation Bethesda has ever attempted. Before you take to the stars, players can choose up to three Traits to shape their character and provide both advantages and disadvantages throughout the game. This guide details every Trait featured in Starfield and how they affect gameplay.

All Starfield Traits and Their Effects

Below are all currently known Traits players can choose in Starfield and the effect each one has on gameplay. These have been gathered from the 2023 Starfield Direct and 2022 Starfield Gameplay Reveal, and are subject to change when the official game releases.

Players can choose a maximum of three Traits when creating their character, but certain Traits that contradict each other cannot be combined—for example, Traits tied to your character’s religion or faction.

Hero Worshipped

Image: Bethesda

“You’ve earned the attention of an annoying ‘Adoring Fan’ who will show up randomly and jabber at you incessantly. On the plus side, he’ll join your ship’s crew and give you gifts…”

Any Oblivion players out there will instantly recognize this as a reference to the infamous NPC of the same name. The ‘Adoring Fan’ became a follower for players who became Grand Champion of the Arena and gained an online reputation for being one of the most annoying creatures ever to exist.

The Starfield Direct gave us a look at the Adoring Fan in action, and we can confirm Bethesda has done this iconic character justice. This time, your most loyal follower will bring you gifts and won’t just hide behind bushes while spouting complete nonsense.

Alien DNA

“You volunteered for a controversial experiment that combines alien and human DNA. As a result, you start with a higher health pool and greater endurance, but healing items aren’t as effective.”

Dream Home

“You own a luxurious, customizable house on a peaceful planet! Unfortunately, it comes with a 50,000 credit mortgage that has to be paid weekly.”

Empath

“You are deeply connected to the feelings of others. Performing actions your companion likes will result in a temporary increase in combat effectiveness. But, performing actions they don’t like will have the precise opposite effect.”

Extrovert

“You’re a people person. Exerting yourself uses less oxygen when adventuring with human companions, but more when going alone. (Can’t be combined with Introvert.)”

Freestar Collective Settler

“You gain access to special Freestar Collective dialogue options, and better rewards from some missions given by the faction. But, crime bounty towards other factions is greatly increased. (Can’t be combined with any other faction allegiance trait.)”

Introvert

“You really need your alone time. Exerting yourself uses less oxygen when adventuring alone, but more when adventuring with human companions. (Can’t be combined with Extrovert).”

It’s wild how realistic games are getting these days, huh? For obvious reasons, players cannot choose both the Introvert and Extrovert Traits; that would break the universe as we know it.

Kid Stuff

“Your parents are alive and well, and you can visit them at their home. But you will automatically send 2% of your credits home to them every week.”

In the Starfield Direct, we got a sneak peek at a player character talking to their dad. Dana Christo, senior UI programmer at Bethesda, claims your parents are “very sweet” and that it’s “really fun to go visit them.” Your in-game parents that is. Although we’re sure your actual parents are lovely, too, though.

Neon Street Rat

“You grew up on the mean streets of Neon. You gain access to special dialogue options, and better rewards from some missions on Neon. Crime bounty by other factions is greatly increased. (Can’t be combined with any other faction allegiance trait.).”

Raised Enlightened

“You grew up as a member of the Enlightened. You gain access to a special chest full of items in the House of the Engligthened in New Atlantis, but lose access to the Sanctum Universum chest. (Can’t be combined with any other religion trait.)”

Raised Universal

“You grew up as a member of the Sanctum Universum. You gain access to a special chest full of items in the Sanctum Universum in New Atlantis, but lose access to the House of the Enlightened chest. (Can’t be combined with any other religion trait.)

Serpent’s Embrace

Image: Bethesda

“You grew up worshiping the Great Serpent. Grav jumping provides a temporary boost to health and endurance, but health and endurance are lowered if you don’t continue jumping regularly – like an addiction. (Can’t be combined with any other religion trait.)”

In a short gameplay snippet, we saw the player character with Seprent’s Embrace avoid a confrontation in space thanks to their shared faith.

Spaced

“Your body has become acclimated to space. Health and endurance are increased when in space, but decreased when on the surface. (Can’t be combined with Terra Firma).”

Wanted

The Wanted Trait gives you a damage buff when your character’s health is low, but mercenaries will regularly hunt you down.

Unknown Traits

The following Traits have been seen in character creation menus, but their effects are currently unknown. We’ll provide descriptions for each of these Traits when more information is released.

Taskmaster

Terra Firma

United Colonies Native

Can You Remove Traits in Starfield?

If a Trait turns out not to be your cup of space tea, there are quests in the game that remove Traits from your character. We don’t have the details yet, but we look forward to seeing how Bethesda handles evicting the player’s parents or abandoning your Adored Fan.

- This article was updated on June 11th, 2023