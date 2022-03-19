Stranger of Paradise Multiplayer Guide: How to Invite Friends in Final Fantasy Origin

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is finally here, and the game features an online co-op mode that allows you to invite your friends so you can kill Chaos together as a group. The game is a super edgy retelling of the first Final Fantasy game with a Soulslike twist for combat, and it’s a blast with friends. Teaming up with a group is also important for the endgame grind, so you’ll want to familiarize yourself with the way online multiplayer works in this game. Thankfully, grouping up is fairly straightforward. Here’s how to play with friends in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

How to Play Online in Stranger of Paradise

To jump into multiplayer in Stranger of Paradise, you need to create a multiplayer room. That’s the game’s lobby system, and it’s how you’ll matchmake with random players or group up with your friends. You can create a room from the main menu on the world map or at a save point during a mission. You can set a password to create a private session, or you can change your matchmaking settings to search for specific types of players.

Anyone: All players

Bronze: Players on Story difficulty

Mythril: Players on Action difficulty

Adamantite: Players on Hard or Chaos difficulty

The matchmaking settings really just correspond to the game’s difficulty levels, so there’s not much to it. If you want to jump into someone else’s game, just choose the Find Room option from the online menu instead of creating your own room.

How to Invite Friends in Stranger of Paradise

There isn’t a way to directly invite your friends in Stranger of Paradise. Instead, you’ll need to share your Room ID and password with them and they can search for your lobby from the online menu. Make sure you set a password for your lobby if you don’t want random players to come and join you.

There isn’t any crossplay in Stranger of Paradise, but you can play with friends within the same console family across different generations. That means PS4 and PS5 will work, but PS5 and Xbox Series X won’t.

How Does Loot and Gear Work in Multiplayer?

When you join another player’s game, you’ll take control of one of their party members. You’ll use the gear and job that you currently have equipped for Jack in your single-player save though, so you’ll get to use your own stuff. You’ll need to pick up your own loot during multiplayer sessions though, so make sure you check out any chests opened by other players. They won’t be able to steal your stuff though, which is nice.

When playing multiplayer in Stranger of Paradise, you don’t return to the last checkpoint when you die. Instead, another player must use a Potion to save you or you can use a Phoenix Down to revive yourself. Your party gets to use three Phoenix Downs to revive per mission, so be careful during tougher fights. To make up for this additional challenge, you’ll receive additional Anima Shards to level up your jobs while playing online.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.