Super Mario Bros Wonder: All Wonder Tokens in Search Party Item Park

The World 6 Search Party course, Item Park, tests a player’s skill with the power-ups of Super Mario Bros Wonder.

Each Search Party forces players to utilize their imagination and ingenuity to their fullest, and Item Park is no different. The only way to clear it is by mastering the three new power-ups introduced in Super Mario Bros Wonder, and even then, players may find themselves stumped. Thankfully, the path to victory isn’t as obtuse as one might think at first.

Where are All Wonder Tokens in Search Party Item Park?

Each Wonder Token requires the Elephant, Bubble, or Drill power-ups. A pipe at the start of the level will provide an infinite supply of all three of these. The level is structured similarly to the Puzzling Park Search Party, so it might be wise to bring along some friends in local multiplayer.

Drill Wonder Tokens

A Wonder Token requiring the Drill form can be found at the very top of the level. You’ll need to hit a hidden block that you can only see naturally as Daisy, but once that’s revealed, hopping on it will give you enough height to dig into the ceiling and make your way over to the token.

The other Wonder Token needing the Drill form is at the rightmost portion of the course. The only way to reach it is by digging into a moving platform and then burrowing into the eastern wall. Get your hands on this token and you’ll no longer need the help of the Drill power-up.

Elephant & Bubble Wonder Tokens

Though a Wonder Token can be found at the very start of the level, walls block all sides of it at first. To access the token, you’ll need to get the Elephant form and hit the nearby spike ball over to the left. The ball will tear away the barriers preventing you from reaching the token, allowing you to grab it with no further problems.

The other token requiring the Elephant form mostly just needs it due to a lack of other options in the level. A hidden Toadette block with a vine in it can be found on top of a stack of ? blocks, and the only way to get the vine where it needs to go is by smacking the block with your trunk. The vine will lead to your next Wonder Token, allowing you to let go of the Elephant form if you’ve obtained its other token already.

The Bubble form can only obtain one token, and its use will be fairly obvious when you see it. Three Cheep Cheeps can be found swimming behind a wall, and the only way to beat them is by blowing bubbles to eliminate each fish. Taking them out will reveal the Wonder Token.

If you’ve been completing every course in order, this should be the last Search Party level available. There’s no need to return to them ever again…though this one in particular can be a great place to grab some free power-ups.

- This article was updated on October 20th, 2023