Super Mario Bros Wonder: All Wonder Tokens in Search Party An Empty Park

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While it’s not the toughest course in the game, the Search Party level An Empty Park will challenge players with its hidden Wonder Tokens in Super Mario Bros Wonder.

While most Search Party levels usually have at least one Wonder Token out in the open, the same cannot be said for the one found in World 3. This area is filled with hidden blocks that can’t be found by simply switching the player’s character. Vigilance — or an extra helping hand — will be necessary to find every secret in this part of Super Mario Bros Wonder.

Where are All Wonder Tokens in Search Party An Empty Park?

Every token in this level is only found by hitting hidden blocks. At one point, players will need to hit blocks that make massive waterfalls appear. These will hide their own Wonder Tokens, so they shouldn’t be thought of as nothing more than modes of transportation.

Pre-Waterfall Wonder Tokens

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first few tokens are easy to find by simply jumping around on the ground. A hidden block near the left wall will reveal the first token.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

More hidden blocks can be found near the first, as well as around the first token itself. By hitting these blocks, you should eventually find one that spawns the second token. Other hidden blocks will appear to create walkways, with some of them even spawning moving platforms.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

These platforms will provide a path to even more hidden blocks, with the third token being found by riding the rightmost platform and jumping as high as you can. If you have trouble finding these blocks, consider a badge that increases your jump height. Around this platform, you’ll also find a block that spawns the first waterfall, letting you access the token and the rest of the area.

Waterfall Wonder Tokens

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

At the top of this first waterfall, a pair of hidden blocks can be found. These blocks will spawn another waterfall alongside the fourth Wonder Token. If you try to use this method on the second waterfall, however, you’ll never find the final token.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To progress, you’ll have to hit a hidden block underneath the second stream of water. You’ll likely have the most luck if you wait for the cloud to move as far left as it can before jumping as high as possible. This will spawn yet another waterfall where the same method must be repeated to find the final Wonder Token.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: How to Find the Fast Dash Badge in Super Mario Bros Wonder

At the top of the area, the final Wonder Token is revealed through one last hidden block just under the last cloud. This will spawn the Wonder Seed in a shining circle at the area’s peak, finally letting you clear this confusion-inducing course!

- This article was updated on October 20th, 2023