Super Mario Bros Wonder: All Wonder Tokens in Search Party Puzzling Park

Though it’s only the first Search Party course in Super Mario Bros Wonder, finding the Wonder Tokens in Puzzling Park can still be both confusing and time-consuming.

The Search Party courses are simple areas with few obstacles, if any. The challenge in these areas comes from trying to find Wonder Tokens, as many of them are either hidden or hard to get to. Super Mario Bros Wonder has three of these levels, but even the first one can make for a tough challenge.

Where are All Wonder Tokens in Search Party Puzzling Park?

There are five Wonder Tokens to find in this area. The first one is on top of some invisible blocks near the start of the level. You can see these blocks naturally if you’re playing as Peach, Nabbit, or Yellow Yoshi.

The second Wonder Token is found in a background area. This area can be accessed simply by using the pipe in the middle of the level, which will let you in even though it’s also dropping Super Mushrooms.

The third Wonder Token is found in the top-right portion of the level. It’s possible to use a badge to float towards the token, but using Luigi will let you discover a hidden block with a vine in it. Climb the vine and you’ll have the token in your grasp without needing to struggle.

The fourth Wonder Token is found in the bottom-right portion of the level. It can be reached by falling down the pit in that portion. It’s practically impossible to lose a life in this level, so that should be your first clue to check that pit out for yourself.

The final token is found in a hidden block at the bottom-left portion of the level. You can reach this block by pushing a nearby pipe to the right, giving you enough height to jump into it without a running start. You can see this block yourself if you’re playing as Yellow Toad.

Tips & Tricks for Search Party Levels in Super Mario Bros Wonder

Later in the game, you’ll get a badge that lets you detect hidden objects, allowing for an easier time exploring these mystery-filled areas. You can also take advantage of the game’s unique multiplayer features, since other players will usually place standees wherever hidden objects are. Regardless, there’s no time limit in these levels, so feel free to scour every inch of them for as long as you like!

- This article was updated on October 20th, 2023