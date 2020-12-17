Smash Ultimate Sephiroth Challenge: How to Get Sephiroth Early

Sephiroth is coming to Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and you can get your hands on the new character early if you can beat the Sepiroth Challenge. That’s right, skilled Super Smash Bros Ultimate players can unlock the next DLC character nearly a week before everyone else if they can prove their worth and defeat one of gaming’s most legendary final bosses in a special mode. It’s a tough fight, but the reward is more than worth the effort. Plus, he’ll be available for everyone on December 22 if you can’t beat him. Here’s how to beat the Sephiroth Challenge and unlock him early in Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

How to Start the Sephiroth Challenge in Super Smash Bros Ultimate

To start the Sephiroth challenge, ensure your game is updated to the latest version. Then, the Sephiroth Challenge will appear in the top left corner of the Super Smash Bros Ultimate main menu. This limited-time event only runs through December 22, after which Sephiroth will be unlocked for all players.

Selecting the challenge on the main menu will take you to a unique screen featuring Sephiroth. You’ll get to choose from three difficulty levels: Easy, Normal, and Very Hard. Selecting a lower difficulty doesn’t penalize you in any way, so feel free to choose Easy to get Sephiroth early without breaking a sweat. On Very Hard, however, he’ll put up quite a fight, which should be a fun experience for skilled Smashers. Once you beat him, Sephiroth will be unlocked for use in any game mode along with his new stage, Northern Cave. You do have to own Challenger Pack 8 or Fighters Pass Volume 2 to get him, though.

How to Beat Sephiroth

Sephiroth is a tough adversary, but he’s not invincible. You can easily beat him if you play to your strengths and take advantage of his weaknesses. Your primary focus during the fight should be to avoid his long-range sword strikes. Range is Sephiroth’s greatest tool, so don’t let him use it against you. If you see him charging up a projectile, be ready to reflect it if you have a reflector. Also, most of his attacks are slow and leave him vulnerable to counterattacks, so be ready to punish him if he whiffs an attack. Finally, you can just select Easy difficulty to make the fight a breeze.

To recap, here are some tips for defeating Sephiroth

Watch out for his long-range attacks.

Reflect his projectiles.

Use his slowness to your advantage.

Play on Easy difficulty.

After defeating Sephiroth, you’ll unlock him and be able to play as him before the official release date. Northern Cave will be added to your stage list, and the new Final Fantasy VII music tracks will be unlocked as well. If you’d rather not go through the trouble of fighting him, you’ll only have to wait a few days for the Sephiroth DLC to officially release anyway.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is available now on Nintendo Switch. Sephiroth is available now if you can beat the Sephiroth Challenge, and he’ll be available on December 22 for everyone.

- This article was updated on:December 17th, 2020