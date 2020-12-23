Update 10.1.0 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been released, and here’s the full list of patch notes. Sephiroth is officially out for everyone, although most people probably already have the character unlocked after beating the Sephiroth Challenge. Final Fantasy VII spirits and Mii costumes are out now, too, and there are several fighter adjustments and balance changes for multiple characters. A few of Fox’s aerial attacks have been tweaked, and there are additional changes to Zelda, Pichu, Young Link, and more. This update should automatically download to your Nintendo Switch console the next time you start the game, but you can manually start the download by choosing “Check for Update” on the home menu if the download won’t start. Here’s the full list of patch notes for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update 10.1.0.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update 10.1.0 Patch Notes

Offline The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu: Tifa Barret Aerith Red XIII Cid Cait Sith Yuffie Vincent The Turks & Rufus Shinra Bahamut ZERO Chocobo & Moogle Shiva Ifrit You can now switch between different artwork for Cloud’s spirit.

General The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase: Sephiroth Challenger Pack Barret’s Outfit Tifa’s Outfit Aerith’s Outfit Chocobo Hat Geno Hat + Outfit You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.). You can now switch between “Random from all songs” and “Random from My Music” for the Battlefield, Small Battlefield, Big Battlefield and Final Destination stages. To switch between options, access My Music via the Options or the Vault and then press the X Button. The Final Smash for Cloud’s P2, P4, P6, and P8 color variations has been changed to Omnislash Ver. 5. (This essentially functions the same as a regular Omnislash.) Game-balance adjustments have been made. Please see the details of fixes and changes to fighters. Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.



Fighter Adjustments

Fighter Move Change Fox Forward Air Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Increased attack range of the first attack to fourth attack. Fox Down Air Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Increased attack range. Luigi Dash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times. Zelda Side Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Increased final attack’s range. Pichu Side Smash Attack Increased final attack’s range. Young Link Up Special Made it easier to hit multiple times when using the move in the air. Toon Link Up Special Made it easier to hit multiple times when using the move in the air. Olimar Up Special After throwing a Pikmin with a side smash attack or side special, if there are other Pikmin nearby when using up special, an air attack using a Pikmin will occur. Rosalina & Luma Forward Air Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Decreased the attack range above the skirt’s hemline, and made it easier to continue with later attacks.

Increased final attack’s range. Mii Gunner Up Throw Adjusted launch angle.

Increased attack range for the shot fired after the throw. Duck Hunt Side Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Decreased the time that an opponent can hitstun shuffle during the first and second attacks.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now on Nintendo Switch. For more information on this update, visit the official Nintendo support site.