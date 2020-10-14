Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update 9.0.0 Patch Notes

A new update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been released, and here are all the new changes and tweaks added with this patch. Update 9.0.0 brings Minecraft Steve into the game, equipped with a handful of other skins that let you play as some of Minecraft’s most famous mobs. A new Minecraft stage has been added as well as a select few Minecraft songs, too. Several fighters have received balance adjustments, and the online experience has been improved somewhat (although let’s be honest, we’re not expecting much here). Here’s everything you need to know about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 9.0.0.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update Version 9.0.0 Patch Notes

Update Details

Offline The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu: Zombie Creeper Skeleton Slime (Minecraft) Enderman Villager & Iron Golem Ghast Piglin Ender Dragon

Online The controls during combat in battle arenas while spectators are present have been adjusted. Adjustments have been made to the way Global Smash Power is calculated.

General The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase: Steve & Alex Challenger Pack Creeper Mask + Outfit Pig Mask + Outfit Diamond Helmet + Armor Travis Wig + Outfit Bomberman Mask + Outfit Gil’s Helmet + Armor You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.). An issue where the movement delay after a perfect shield was behaving incorrectly under certain rules has been fixed. Game-balance adjustments, stability fixes, and other minor adjustments have been made. Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.





Fighter Adjustments

Fighter Adjustments are currently on the way, but you can check out the Japanese patch notes for a full list of buffs and nerfs with this patch. Just a heads up, Google Translate doesn’t provide the most efficient translations, but you can get a rough idea of each character’s changes if you’re familiar with the game. We’ll update this article once English fighter adjustments become available.