Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update 9.0.2 Patch Notes

Version 9.0.2 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and tweaks added with this update. This patch contains a number of bug fixes for certain fighters and stages. Don’t expect any major balance changes with this update. A few issues with Duck Hunt, Zelda, and Samus were addressed, as were a handful of other general bugs. Here’s everything new with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 9.0.2.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Version 9.0.2 Patch Notes

General Fixed an issue where you could not use the stick to jump while falling after creating an anvil using the down air attack. Fixed an issue where the gunman from Duck Hunt’s down special and the phantom from Zelda’s down special were not behaving as intended. Fixed an issue where the initial velocity of Samus’s and Dark Samus’s up special when used on the ground was not behaving as intended. Fixed an issue where fighters would sometimes warp on the Venom stage. Fixed an issue where sometimes fighters would pass through landscapes when they were launched on some stages. Fixed an issue where sometimes you would be forced to end a battle on a stage created in Stage Builder. Various gameplay fixes.



For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Nintendo support site. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for Nintendo Switch. Minecraft Steve recently joined the roster as the game’s newest DLC fighter, and more unannounced characters are on the way soon.