Kirito serves as the lead protagonist of the Sword Art Online series, so it comes to no surprise that he is also the lead in Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris. This means that there is no sort of character creation or anything at the beginning of the game. Instead, the character customization actually comes much later in the game, which is a bit odd. That is why we decided to put together a guide to explain just how you could create a character in Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris.

How To Create A Character

At the start of the game and for the first good while, you are stuck with Kirito’s default look in the game based on the existing anime arc. However, you not only can change little things about Kirito, but you essentially get to design your own character eventually.

Like with many other things in Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, this comes after the completion of Chapter 1 in the game. This isn’t your typical Chapter 1 though, as it can take upwards of 15-20 hours to complete easily.

Once you finally do start Chapter 2, you need to find what is known as Kirito’s Tent. Once you are here, you finally can actually redesign your character in pretty much anyway you want. This isn’t limited to just like changing hair style or such, but you can go much deeper.

The options you have at your disposal include changing your avatar to a female if you wish, along with the usual options like hairstyle, skin color, body type, and more. This is also where you can name your character, which will also serve as your online character when you take the game online. While the ability to create a new avatar for Kirito in the game, don’t expect to see your created character replace the default Kirito during the story cutscenes.