Update 1.09 has arrived for Tennis World Tour 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Following one of the biggest updates yet (1.08) for the popular sports game, the team pushed out the 1.09 update in order to fix several issues that surfaced together with the previous patch. That said, fixes for already known issues isn’t the only thing that is added with this new update. Some new sponsors came into play, improved in-game sounds, new camera options and more are just some examples in regards to the newly available content.

Tweaked gameplay is also taking some of the spotlight in this update, as the team looked further into the competitive aspect of the game. Expect much better and improved net play and ball handling as a whole, so may you want to practice a little before jumping into any ranked match, to get used of the new hits and landing zones. Lastly, character movement was improved as well, especially with the A.I in doubles.

Tennis World Tour 2 Update 1.09 Patch Notes

Added additional sponsors to ad boards.

Added Sharapova exertion sounds.

Re-implemented camera switch option.

Improved doubles player movement and positioning.

Improved crowd visuals and animations.

Improved net play.

Balanced drop shot success rate and landing zone.

Corrected non-progression issues in career mode.

Corrected umpire score announcements.

Corrected ball bounce sounds.

Corrected a case where the ball could pass through the net on ATP Court.

Tennis World Tour 2 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch. Make sure to check out the game’s official website for more info.