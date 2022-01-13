The Anacrusis: How to Revive Teammates

The Anacrusis has been making its strides across the gaming community since its release. Many players have been taking part in the frantic and enjoyable co-op action and fighting alien hordes throughout the starship. Whether you are earning new perks and upgrading your character or simply indulging yourself in the diverse array of interesting weapons available to you, there is something for everyone in this experience. More games have been having a co-op focus recently and it is great to see another game being added to the list. One particular element that players have been wanting to know about is how to revive teammates in The Anacrusis and this guide article will show you how to do that.

How to Revive Teammates in The Anacrusis

If you are in a high-action location within the game, you may find that you and your other teammates become overwhelmed by the alien hordes within fractions of a second. Knowing how to effectively revive players will allow you to have the upper hand in any firefight and defence strategy.

It should be noted that although it is relatively simple to revive teammates, timing is vitally important of when to do so, if you revive them and they instantly get killed from swarming hordes again then the revive may not have been the best course of action at that specific moment.

However, if you do choose to revive teammates, you will simply need to equip the ‘Respawner’ which can be found in your inventory after a player gets eliminated by the horde. When you have the ‘Respawner’ equipped, simply use it on the fallen player and they will be ‘re-materialized’ back into the game again. Whenever you revive a player, alien hordes will be alerted so be careful when utilising it!

The Anacrusis is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.