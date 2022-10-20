Despite his stun ability being removed, Cassidy is still one of the best hitscans to play in Overwatch 2. His kit allows him to finish off mobile heroes easily as well as punish those who get too close to him thanks to his Magnetic Grenade. Aiming with Cassidy in Overwatch 2 may be overwhelming to some people, as his Peacekeeper has a delay between shots and doesn’t have a tracking animation to see where the bullet goes. However, with the best Cassidy crosshair in Overwatch 2, you should be able to land your shots easily.

What is the Best Cassidy Crosshair in Overwatch 2?

Given the precision of his gun, the best reticle for Cassidy is the dot. Not only does this type of crosshair allow him to pinpoint enemies’ heads easily, but it also reduces visual clutter. This is very important for Cassidy as he would need to be aware of his surroundings as well due to his low mobility, unlike other hitscans who can escape to safety, such as Ashe, Soldier 76, and Widowmaker.

As a reminder, Cassidy is a hitscan hero. This means that whenever his weapon is fired, it will instantly make contact with the area they are pointed at, allowing you to finish off other heroes who are extremely mobile or hard to hit. In addition, he performs best in short and medium-range fights as the Peacekeeper suffers damage falloff the further you are from the enemies.

How to Change Crosshair in Overwatch 2

This can be done by pressing Esc and selecting Options. Afterward, select Control and head to the Reticles option. On this page, you will also have the option to change the reticle for all heroes or simply just Cassidy.

If you wish to apply these settings only to Cassidy, select Change Hero and then click on Cassidy’s icon. From this step, you are free to customize your crosshair by selecting the type of crosshair you’d like as well as fine-tuning your reticles by clicking Advanced Settings.

