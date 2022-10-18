Among the wide array of Damage heroes featured on Overwatch 2, Ashe can be considered one of the most versatile sharpshooters, thanks to her ability to excel in both close-quarters and long-range encounters. But what is the best crosshair for Ashe? Now, to answer that, as well as to help you showcase to all what the leader of the Deadlock Gang is truly capable of, here’s the best crosshair for Ashe in Overwatch 2.

The Best Ashe Crosshair in Overwatch 2

With Ashe, accuracy is key. Given her ability to perform both precise shots and short bursts of fire, the best reticle for her is the Circle and Crosshairs. The reticle is our top pick as it will allow you to pinpoint your shots well, while also keeping tabs on the projectile spread and allowing you to keep control while performing continuous bursts. The crosshair will also allow you to smooth the transition between the firing modes of the Vyper, as both will use the same base, thus allowing you to keep targets in lock even while alternating mid-encounter.

How to Change Ashe’s Crosshair in Overwatch 2

You can change and customize your crosshair in Overwatch 2 by heading to the pause menu. Once there, you just need to head to options and then to Controls. After doing that. just select your desired hero, in this case, Ashe, and then head to Reticle, where you will be able to customize their crosshair type and its features.

Open the Menu.

Go to Options.

Head to Controls.

Select your desired hero.

Go to Reticle and select your desired type and its settings.

Now that you know which reticle is the best for Ashe, don’t forget to also check out the best crosshair for D.VA, as well as the best counters for every hero in Overwatch 2.

You can currently play Overwatch 2 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 18th, 2022