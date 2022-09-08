Gizmo is finally in MultiVersus with the latest update to the game. As the game expand’s its roster of support characters available for use, there comes a greater variety of attacks, abilities, and tools to use while in combat with other players in MultiVersus. However, if you have found him to be your new favorite and want to main him competitively, you will want to know the best perks for Gizmo in Multiversus.

Gizmo’s Best Perks in MultiVersus

Gizmo is a very interesting new character to come to the game because of the number of items at his disposal and how they blend together to form attacks against other players. Those attacks can also be blended together to form more powerful shots against players in MultiVersus.

If you would like to see Gizmo’s best perks and abilities to use in MultiVersus, read down below.

Signature and Perk Slots to Use for Gizmo in MultiVersus

Gizmo is a Support character. Because of that, these perks amplify his attacks that lean on his abilities. Here are the best perks to use for Gizmo in MultiVersus:

Signature Perk : Bounce, Bounce, Boom!

: Bounce, Bounce, Boom! Perk Slot 1 : Back To Back

: Back To Back Perk Slot 2 : Make It Rain, Dog!

: Make It Rain, Dog! Perk Slot 3: Deadshot

Bounce, Bounce, Boom!

This perk lets you bounce off of Gizmo’s popcorn and toy car to detonate them. This ability can pair well to manufacture some insane combos.

Back To Back

This first perk allows you to stand close to your teammates in battle to take less damage. This helps since Gizmo isn’t the tankiest of Support characters.

Make It Rain, Dog!

This ability is all about items, which Gizmo has plenty of. In particular, Make It Rain, Dog! increases projectile speed which allows Gizmo to throw arrows, popcorn, and his car faster at enemy players.

Deadshot

This final perk is vital to Gizmo’s moveset because has a number of different projectiles that he can use. This perk in particular increases the damage of these projectiles.

MultiVersus is available now for free in Open Beta form and you can download it for the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S Xbox One, and PC.