Tom and Jerry are two of the most unique characters in MultiVersus for their duo combo akin to the Ice Climbers in Super Smash Bros. Their heavy reliance on projectiles and combining strengths make for a duo dud or a powerhouse couple depending on how well you play them. If you are looking to get a handle on this pair of misfits in MultiVersus, be sure to read below on the best perks to use for Tom and Jerry in MultiVersus.

The Best Perks for Tom and Jerry in MultiVersus

As a Mage, Tom and Jerry rely on tricks and items to surprise their opponents on the battlefield. Their perks should synergize with this playstyle instead of detracting from it. Read through the rest of Attack of the Fanboy’s article on which perks are best suited for the classic cat and mouse.

The best perks for Tom and Jerry are:

Signature Perk: Dynamite Split

This perk allows for Tom’s dynamic stick to turn into three when struck by his racket. When combined with a short combo, this turns into a devastating mix of attacks.

Perk Slot 1: Make It Rain, Dog!

This perk increases your team’s projectile speed, meaning any tennis balls, dynamite sticks or rockets travel at your enemies at a faster rate.

Perk Slot 2: Shirt Cannon Sniper

This perk ups the damage dealt with projectiles at a long range. Perfect for the projectile-focused pair of Tom and Jerry.

Perk Slot 3: I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge

This perk reduces your teams’ ability cooldown when successfully dodging an attack. This bonus will help when evading so you can throw more dynamite sticks and tennis balls.

Tom and Jerry is a powerhouse duo when used correctly with a mix of cooldown speedups and explosive projectile moves.

MultiVersus is available now on the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.