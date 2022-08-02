Though she is not cracking the top-tier portion of players in MultiVersus, Velma is a fun, challenging character with a spiked skill curve in the game. However, if you want to master Velma in MultiVersus, you will want the best perks you can get for this character while taking on the likes of LeBron James and Tom and Jerry. As a Support class, the main section of Velma’s abilities that you will want to capitalize on is her ability to trap enemies via projectiles. This allows for your partner to swoop in for the ring out if enough damage is done. Here are the best perks for Velma in MultiVersus.

The Best Perks for Velma in MultiVersus

Velma is a viable support character that works well in tandem with basically any partner in MultiVersus. The best perks for Velma focus on the use of projectiles to keep her at a distance from her enemies:

Signature Perk: Studied

This Signature Perk spawns Velma with one piece of evidence. Evidence is used to summon a police car that seeks the nearest enemy.

Perk Slot 1: Deadshot

This perk increases damage with projectiles. Velma’s projectiles are her bread and butter. Doing more damage with a weaker Support character is never a bad idea.

Perk Slot 2: Shirt Cannon Sniper

This perk works well with Deadshot, dealing more damage to enemies at a distance with projectiles. This, paired with the first perk you’ve given Velma, gives you and your partner the strength to keep the arena shut down for your opponents. Arena control is key to winning any match in MultiVersus.

Perk Slot 3: Ice To Beat You!

This last perk boosts those projectiles once more. This perk deals one stack of Ice if the projectile knocks an enemy back. Ice slows down any enemy afflicted with the status. If you have dealt Ice damage, your partner can move in for a devastating combo to knock your opponents out.

Velma is a more ranged-focus character in MultiVersus. See if she is worth unlocking here.

MultiVersus is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.