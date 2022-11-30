Austin John Plays, one of the pillars of the Pokémon community, recently released a list of proposed Trade Codes for both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which can be used by all players in order to get version exclusives, new starters, and more. But taking into account that the codes quickly became the most used by the community, which, among them, are the best? Now, in order to answer that and more, here are the best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trade Codes.

The Best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trade Codes

Among all the codes available, Austin John Plays’ starter trade codes, as well as those which allow players to trade for items needed to evolve Pokémon, such as the Malicious Armor, and the one that allows players to trade for a Ditto from a different region are in our opinion the best. With that said, you can check out the best Trade Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet below, as well as Austin John Plays’ proposed Paradox Pokémon codes:

Sprigatito for Fuecoco: 0001 – 0004

0001 – 0004 Sprigatito for Quaxly : 0001 – 0007

: 0001 – 0007 Fuecoco for Sprigatito: 0001 – 0004

0001 – 0004 Fuecoco for Quaxly: 0004 – 0007

0004 – 0007 Quaxly for Fuecoco: 0004 – 0007

0004 – 0007 Quaxly for Sprigatito: 0001 – 0004

0001 – 0004 Ditto for Ditto: 4448 – 4448

4448 – 4448 Auspicious Armor for Malicious Armor: 0166 – 0167

0166 – 0167 Great Tust for Iron Treads: 0376 – 0382

0376 – 0382 Scream Tail for Iron Bundle: 0377 – 0383

0377 – 0383 Brute Bonnet for Iron Hands: 0378 – 0384

0378 – 0384 Flutter Mane for Iron Jugulis: 0379 – 0385

0379 – 0385 Slither Wing for Iron Moth: 0380 – 0386

0380 – 0386 Sandy Shooks for Iron Thorns: 0381 – 0387

0381 – 0387 Roaring Moon for Iron Valiant: 0397 – 0398

0397 – 0398 Armarouge for Ceruledge: 0166 – 0167

0166 – 0167 Koraidon for Miraidon: 0399 – 0400

It’s important to point out that, among the codes above, the Ditto one can be considered the best overall, since it will allow you to make use of the Masuda Method in order to increase your chances of getting a Shiny or your choice.

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022