The Best Roadhog Crosshair in Overwatch 2

Roadhog is one of the strongest tanks in Overwatch 2, among the most fun to play, thanks to a relatively easy move set, deadly moves, and high durability. You can hook in enemy Heroes and absolutely ruin somebody’s day as Roadhog, but accuracy is naturally a concern with his move set, reliant on the spread of his signature Scrap Gun juxtaposed with the accuracy of his Chain Hook ability. But ultimately, what is the best crosshair for Roadhog in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2: What is the Best Crosshair for Roadhog?

The circle is the best crosshair for Roadhog. This choice is easy, as it accommodates the spread of his primary fire when using the Scrap Gun, while also providing a good sense of where his projectiles will land if he uses his secondary fire shot over longer ranges. Most beneficial of all, it retains the dot in the middle, best suited to snap onto enemies who are targets for Roadhog’s Chain Hook ability. With this, you’ll be able to tear through the enemy lines and get some pretty devious picks on weaker Heroes with ease. You’ll even be able to snag those pesky D.Va players and drop them into pitfalls if you use your hook properly enough.

How Do You Change Crosshairs in Overwatch 2?

Don’t forget, you can adjust your crosshair preferences such as the circle for Roadhog by opening the menu (‘Esc’ key on PC, or ‘Options,’ ‘Menu,’ or +’) then selecting ‘Options,’ ‘Controls,’ selecting from the drop-down menu for Reticles. Furthermore, you can tweak the reticle to your specifications through the advanced menu below. With this in mind, you’ll be able to customize your reticle to get the best gameplay experience out of each session. Happy hooks!

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.