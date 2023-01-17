In Modern Warfare 2, Battle Rifles are in a tough spot as many players do not know when to use them or if they are worth the try. Battle Rifles may look like the combination of an LMG and an assault rifle, but they have proven to be worthy of consideration when building a loadout intended for mid to long ranges. So if you want to start dominating in bigger maps, follow the best TAQ V loadout in Modern Warfare 2 and show the enemy team that you do not need a sniper rifle to kill at long ranges.

The Best TAQ V Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The TAQ V is the big brother of the TAQ 56 assault rifle. One of the few downsides of the TAQ V is the small magazine that comes when you first unlock it, but the battle rifle compensates for this with its superior damage and clean iron sights.

For Muzzles, players will equip the KASTOVIA DX90 suppressor. This suppressor improves the weapon’s recoil control, bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness at the cost of aiming stability, aiming down sight, and aiming walking speed. This suppressor is perfect for improving the TAQ V’s bullet velocity and recoil control without harming its damage range.

For Barrels, players will use the 18″ Precision-6 Barrel. This barrel improves the battle rifle’s damage range, hip fire accuracy, and bullet velocity at the cost of some hip recoil control and aim down-sight speed. This barrel is perfect for long-range engagements as its damage range boost will help when landing consecutive shoots where other rifles deal less damage.

For Lasers, players must use the FSS OLE-V Laser. This laser sight improves the TAQ V’s aiming stability, aim down sight, and sprint to fire speed at the cost of being more visible because of the laser sight.

For Optics, players need to equip the SCHLAGER 3.4X. This optic has enough zoom to track targets without magnifying the gun’s recoil. Players should consider tuning the optic as far as possible to deal with the least amount of visual recoil possible.

For Magazines, players will use the 50-Round Drum. This is the last and most important part of this loadout guide. The TAQ V comes with a 20-Round Mag when you unlock it, so improving this regard is one of the first needs in any TAQ V loadout. The 50-round drum is more than enough to deal with multiple enemies, so players should not be surprised mid-reload after dealing with a couple of enemies.

After following our TAQ V loadout, you should have the following attachments:

Muzzle: KASTOVIA DX90

Barrel: 18″ Precision-6 Barrel

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Optic: SCHLAGER 3.4X

Magazine: 50-Round Drum

For Lethal and Tactical equipment, players should consider equipping the Stunt and Molotov grenades. Both are great for stopping enemy pushes, so these are a must-have when playing objective-based game modes like Domination and Control. For secondaries, players should consider going for this X12 akimbo loadout. This loadout will give you the best chances of survival at close ranges.

Perks

For Basic perks, players should use Scavenger and Double Time. The former allows players to get ammo from fallen enemies, something they will need when equipping the 50-Round Drum, while Double Time will help with the poor mobility of the weapon.

For Bonus and Ultimate perks, players should go for Fast Hands and Ghost. Fast Hands will help players when throwing grenades, using equipment, reloading, and swapping weapons faster, while Ghost will make them undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

Field Upgrades

For Field Upgrades, players should consider equipping Deployable Cover or Munitions Box. The former will let players stay in their favorite position to kill many targets without relying on their environment, while the Munitions Box will help players stay in the fight if they cannot get to a fallen enemy.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023