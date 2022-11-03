The Chant: How to Avoid Spirits

The Chant has a lot of horror situations up its sleeve that will keep players on the edge of their seats. One of these recurring moments is when you come in contact with Spirits who will follow and stalk you until you get to a safe area. There are no ways to defeat these spirits, as your weapons won’t do any damage to them. Here is our guide on avoiding these spirits and giving yourself more time and room, so they don’t catch you.

Tricks on Avoiding Spirits

These spirits are frightening, and the game doesn’t give you a heads-up when they are coming, so you must always be prepared. One of the tougher ones comes after the boss fight with the Strider when you return to the camp. There are plenty you will encounter, so follow these tips whenever you do.

Look for white flags with a symbol

The best way to think of a strategy is to find a safe room that the spirit can’t enter. These rooms have a small white flag with a symbol, showing that they can not enter that area (image below). Once you enter this room, the spirit will distance itself from you, opening up a route to escape. This is the time to think about your next move and start sprinting out of the door when you are ready.

Use Salt or Stasis to buy time.

After exiting a safe room, you will have to run to the next area to progress in the story, leaving you vulnerable. If you find yourself in a corner with the spirit and it is about to get you, use Salt or Stasis to stun it for a moment giving you some room to run away. Keep in mind that this tactic only leaves the spirit stun for a second, but it still is helpful when you are in a jam.

Keep on the lookout for the symbol and safe rooms, and keep your finger on the stun trigger, and you should be good to go. Once you reach a certain point in the objective, the spirit will finally start chasing you, so be patient, and it will be over soon. There are more to come, so keep this strategy in mind, and next time, the spirit shouldn’t be so difficult.

The Chant is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022