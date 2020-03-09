Warlords of New York has brought with it seismic changes to the gear in The Division 2, including an overhaul for each of the existing Brand Sets. Four new Brand Sets were also added with the update, with Massive wanting each set to contribute towards a desired build and playstyle. That means agents will need to not only reacquire Brand Sets they may have previously slept on, but also understand what each brand brings to the table.

Brand Sets come with bonuses that are enabled when wearing items from the set.

Each Brand Set has a set of three stat bonuses associated with it, and they all cater to a specific playstyle. Listed below is each brand in alphabetical order, and the associated bonuses. The first bullet will be the one-piece bonus, followed by the two-piece and three-piece bonuses respectively. As a side note: u/SirPurplex published an inforgraphic of these bonuses over on Reddit as I was finishing this guide, which can be found here. I recommend giving it a look if lists make your eyes bleed.

Of special note: use Targeted Loot when farming for Brand Sets: missions and zones can have a specific brand on offer each day, and grinding in these areas will help you acquire the brands you want with minimal fuss. More guides, like a breakdown of Gear 2.0, can be found in our Guides and Tips Hub.

5.11 Tactical +10% Health +15% Incoming Repairs +10% Hazard Protection

Airaldi Holdings +10% Marksman Rifle Damage +10% Headshot Damage +5% Damage to Armor

Alps Summit Armament +15% Repair-skills +20% Skill Duration +10% Skill Haste

Badger Tuff +10% Shotgun Damage +5% Total Armor +10% Armor on Kill

China Light Industries Corp. +15% Explosive Damage +10% Skill Haste +10% Status Effects

Douglas & Harding +20% Pistol Damage +10% Stability +10% Accuracy

Fenris Group AB +10% Assault Rifle Damage +10% Reload Speed +10% Stability

Gila Guard +5% Total Armor +10% Health +1% Armor Regeneration

Golan Gear Ltd. +10% Status Effects +1% Armor Regeneration +5% Total Armor

Grupo Sombra S.A. +15% Critical Hit Damage +15% Explosive Damage +10% Headshot Damage

Hana-U Corporation +10% Skill Haste +10% Skill Damage +5% Weapon Damage

Murakami Industries +20% Skill Duration +15% Repair Skills +10% Skill Damage

Overlord Armaments +10% Rifle Damage +10% Accuracy +10% Weapon-Handling

Petrov Defense Group +10% LMG Damage +10% Weapon Handling +20% Ammo Capacity

Providence Defense +10% Headshot Damage +10% Critical Hit Chance +15% Critical Hit Damage

Richter and Kaiser GmbH. +15% Incoming Repairs +10% Explosive Resistance +15% Repair-skills

Sokolov Concern +10% SMG Damage +15% Critical Hit Damage +10% Critical Hit Chance

Wyvern Wear +10% Skill Damage +10% Status Effects +20% Skill Duration

Yaahl Gear +10% Hazard Protection +5% Weapon Damage +40% Pulse Resistance

Česká Výroba s.r.o +10% Critical Hit Chance +10% Hazard Protection +10% Health



- This article was updated on:March 9th, 2020