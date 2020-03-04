Welcome to The Division 2: Warlords of New York, agent. As a second wave asset, you have been tasked with taking Lower Manhattan back from the insidious grip of Aaron Keener and his ensemble of rogue agents. Whether you reclaimed Washington D.C. before stepping foot in New York, or have been recently activated for this cause, these guides will help you better prepare for the fight ahead.

Listed below are an assortment of guides covering everything in The Division 2: Warlords of New York, from the new gear, endgame and in between. These will be your lifeline in the coming days, and a prepared agent is a deadly agent. More will come over time, so keep an eye on this guide hub for future updates.

The Division 2: Warlords of New York basics.

Warlords of New York Patch Notes Have Been Deployed: Here’s What’s New

Is Warlords of New York Free? What Does Buying The Division 2 Expansion Unlock

How To Get and Use Level 30 Boost for Warlords of New York Expansion

How to Access Warlords of New York

Is the LMB Back; What Factions Are in New York

Dark Zone Changes in The Division 2

How to Get Specialization Points

How to Get Textiles

Gear 2.0 and Equipment

Gear 2.0 Guide for Warlords of New York

How Talents Work in The Division 2

Weapon Talents List for Warlords of New York

Gear Talents List for Warlords of New York

Skill Tier: How to Increase “Skill Power”

How Gear Sets Work in The Division 2

How Exotics Work in The Division 2

How to Use the Recalibration Library in Warlords of New York

Endgame

How To Get To Level 40

How to Earn SHD Levels in Warlords of New York

How to Change Global Difficulty

How to Set Directives

- This article was updated on:March 4th, 2020