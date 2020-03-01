In the first Division 2 expansion agents are heading back to the city they love, so they are likely wondering how to access Warlords of New York. Well, assuming they own Warlords of New York. Getting to the Big Apple doesn’t take much work, and as a matter of fact you’ve likely used the required service before.

Access Warlords of New York via the helicopter pilot outside the White House will ferry you to New York.

Mimicking how you made your way to Camp White Oak and Coney Island in the post-launch episodes for The Division 2, the helicopter pilot will also haul your Keener killing rear-end to New York. All you need to do is visit her outside the White House and select the option to jet-set to lower Manhattan.

A word of caution: once you leave for New York you will not be able to return to Washington until you complete the campaign and hit level 40 in Warlords of New York. Whatever you need to finish in the Capital do so prior to departure.

This should also go without saying, but here it is: you also need to have purchased the The Division 2 expansion before the pilot will take you to New York. You can do so either from Ubi’s website, your console’s digital store, Uplay or the Epic Game Store for PC (be sure to buy it from the same store you bought the base game from), or from within the game itself via the Store option in the menu. You can’t access Warlords of New York without it.

Remember, you get one free checked bag, a personal item and a carry on. Please wear your seatbelt whenever the seatbelt light is illuminated, and have a pleasant flight.

- This article was updated on:March 2nd, 2020