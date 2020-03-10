The Division 2: Warlords of New York has introduced a season pass into the game that acts like a standard battle pass, meaning free rewards. There is a free track of rewards and a “premium” paid track, and all owners of The Division 2: Warlords of New York have access to both once they complete the campaign and reach level 40. That hasn’t stopped inquiring minds from wanting to know what the free rewards are, though.

Most Season 1 rewards in the free track are items you can farm elsewhere.

Broken down below is the full list of free rewards in the Season 1 pass in The Division 2: Warlords of New York. Any equipment in the pass can be found outside the Season 1 pass, and comes with random rolls. Cosmetics are currently exclusive to the pass.

To summarize the rewards there are two full gear sets, four full brand sets, nineteen named items, three arm patches, and an exotic mask in the Season 1 free rewards track. The arm patches aside, cosmetics are unlocked via the premium track. For a break down of brand set bonuses we have a list here, and our full guide and tips hub for The Division 2: Warlords of New York has guides for maximizing experience gains. Now, let’s break down each tier:

Tier 1 Striker Backpack (gear set)

Tier 2 Striker Mask (gear set)

Tier 3 Striker Kneepads (gear set)

Tier 4 Glory Daze (named assault rifle)

Tier 5 IWI NEGEV (LMG)

Tier 6 Striker Holster (gear set)

Tier 7 Striker Gloves (gear set)

Tier 8 Striker Chest Piece (gear set)

Tier 9 Devil’s Due (named backpack)

Tier 10 Jupiter Arm Patch Bronze (arm patch)

Tier 11 System Corruption Kneepads (gear set)

Tier 12 System Corruption Holster (gear set)

Tier 13 System Corruption Backpack (gear set)

Tier 14 CMMG Banshee (SMG)

Tier 15 Boomstick (Named double-barrel shotgun)

Tier 16 System Corruption Chest Piece (gear set)

Tier 17 System Corruption Mask (gear set)

Tier 18 System Corruption Gloves (gear set)

Tier 19 Golan Gear Ltd Chest Piece (brand set)

Tier 20 Everlasting Gaze (named rifle)



Tier 22 Golan Gear Ltd Backpack (brand set)

Tier 24 Golan Gear Ltd Kneepads (brand set)

Tier 25 Backup Boomstick (named sawed-off shotgun)

Tier 27 Ceska Vyroba s.r.o. Chest Piece (brand set)

Tier 29 Ceska Vyroba s.r.o. Backpack (brand set)

Tier 30 Dark Winter (named SMG)

Tier 32 Ceska Vyroba s.r.o. Holster (brand set)

Tier 34 Grupo Sombra S.A. Chest Piece (brand set)

Tier 35 Coyote’s Mask (exotic mask)

Tier 37 Grupo Sombra S.A. Backpack (brand set)

Tier 39 Grupo Sombra Mask (brand set)

Tier 42 Hana-U Corporation Chest Piece (brand set)

Tier 44 Hana-U Corporation Backpack (brand set)

Tier 45 The White Death (named marksman rifle)

Tier 47 Hana-U Corporation Gloves (brand set)

Tier 50 Door-Kicker’s Knock (named chest piece)

Tier 52 Manic (named assault rifle)

Tier 55 Carnage (named LMG)

Tier 57 Baker’s Dozen (named rifle)

Tier 60 Force Multiplier (named backpack)

