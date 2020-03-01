Agents who played The Division 2 before Warlords of New York and Title Update 8 knew that talents could make or break a build. Not only did you need to get the best ones to roll, but you needed to have a certain amount of red, blue, or yellow stats on your equipment if you wanted them to work. Gone now are those days, and instead we have a new streamlined system with Gear 2.0. So, what exactly changed?

Talents are largely on chest pieces, backpacks and weapons.

Gone are the swathes of talents littering your equipment in The Division 2, with talents now residing predominately on backpacks, chest pieces, and weapons. Talents can be found on Superior, High-End, and greater loot.

Gear Sets will also be affected by this change, but their chest piece and backpack talents work a little differently. These are built to amplify and enhance the four-piece bonus, making talents found on other drops more enticing if you are comfortable with the stock four-piece bonus.

There is a couple caveats to this rule in Warlords of New York: Named Items and Exotics. Named Item equipment will no longer have talents, and will either have a stat buffed beyond normal limits or a stat not normally on that type of item instead. Exotics will always have their signature talent, no matter what they are.

The requirements to unlock talents in The Division 2 are also gone. No longer will you be held hostage by your stat rolls, because you can now have whatever mix of red, blue, or yellow stats you want without worrying over whether they enable your talents or not.

The idea behind the Warlords of New York and Gear 2.0 overhaul is simple: all gear needs to be impactful, and in limiting these game changing buffs to certain pieces of gear players are able to create more diverse builds. It’s a bit divisive, sure, but it should open up build variety in the The Division 2′ endgame. Besides, you can always reroll your gear with the new Recalibration Library if you so choose.

- This article was updated on:March 2nd, 2020