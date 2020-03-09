The Division 2: Warlords of New York launched with a new map, brand sets, weapons, and – most importantly – powerful exotics to collect. There are eight total to collect right now, each with a unique perk that can enhance a specific build. With how exotics have changed in the expansion you may want to read up on that before farming these, but once you understand the alterations you should farm these new toys ASAP.

Listed below are all the new exotics added into the game with The Division 2: Warlords of New York, including where they drop and the drop chance. If you need to know what new bonuses are on brand sets, or how Gear 2.0 works check out our Guides and Tips hub for more.

New exotics in The Division 2: Warlords of New York

Acosta’s Go-Bag (Backpack) Found in: all faction crates (3% drop rate) Talent One in Hand – Damaging an enemy with a grenade grants +1 Skill Tier for 15 seconds. Grants overcharge if already at Skill Tier 6 Two in the Bag +1 Armor Kit Capacity +3 Grenade Capacity +25% Ammo Capacity +10% Skill Repair +10% Status Effects



The Bighorn (Assault Rifle) Found in: Legendary Missions (5% drop rate) and Heroic Strongholds Talent Big Game Hunter – Switches to semi-automatic fire while scoped, dealing 450% weapon damage with each shot. Stats Magazine: +7% Headshot Damage Under barrel: +10% Stability Muzzle: +10% Accuracy



Bullet King (LMG) Found in: Riker missions (1%, 3%, 5%, and 7% drop chance in Normal, Hard, Challenging, and Heroic difficulties respectively) Talent Bullet Hell – This weapon never needs to be reloaded. For every 100 bullets that hit an enemy, replenish some ammo to you and your allies’ reserves. Stats Underbarrel: +10% Stability Muzzle: +5% Critical Hit Chance



Coyote’s Mask (Mask, as implied) Found in: Season 1 Rank 35 reward (also in the world once Seasons go live, so check back after) Talent Pack Instincts – You and all allies gain a bonus based on the distance of the last enemy you hit. 0 – 15 meters: +25% critical hit damage. 15 – 25 meters: +10% critical hit damage and +10% critical hit chance. 25 meters+: 25% critical hit chance.



Imperial Dynasty (Holster) Found in: Cleaner missions (1%, 3%, 5%, and 7% drop chance in Normal, Hard, Challenging, and Heroic difficulties respectively) Talent Dragon’s Glare – While in combat, applies burn to the enemy closest to you within 20 meters. Cooldown: 40 seconds.



Lady Death (SMG) Found in: Deck of 22 for NY World Bosses (3% drop chance) Talent Breathe Free – When moving, gain 4 stacks per second, or 8 stacks if sprinting, up to 40 stacks total. Each round fired consumes a stack, amplifying damage by 60%. Kills grant 20% movement speed for 10 seconds. Stats Optics: +5% Critical Hit Chance Magazine: +10% Reload Speed Underbarrel: +5% Critical Hit Damage Muzzle: +5% Critical Hit Chance



Ninjabike Messenger Kneepads (Kneepads, if the name didn’t give it away) Found in: Dark Zone supply drops (3% drop chance) Talent Parkour! – Performing a cover to cover or vaulting reloads your drawn weapon.



Tardigrade Armor System (Chest Piece) Found in: True Sons missions (1%, 3%, 5%, and 7% drop chance in Normal, Hard, Challenging, and Heroic difficulties respectively) Talent Ablative Nano-Plating – Whenever your or any ally’s armor breaks, they gain 80% of your armor as bonus armor for 10 seconds. Cooldown per ally: 45 seconds. Killing an enemy with your specialization weapon removes this cooldown for all allies.



- This article was updated on:March 9th, 2020